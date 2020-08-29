North Central Firefighters sing tune to Miley Cyrus for saving stray pup

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – An unlikely rags to riches story for a very lucky bulldog named Daisy from Fresno. She went from wandering the streets of Fresno to being adopted by big time celebrity Miley Cyrus.

The bulldog mix stayed at the North Central Fire Station 58 on their back doormat for four days back in April, before being fostered by North Central Firefighter Captain Lucian Neely’s brother. Months later she was sent to Studio City to a luxury pet hotel called the Wagmor, where Cyrus had adopted from in the past.

“She’s just a rescue advocate. Right now she has 4 dogs–well 5 dogs with the newest addition and she always encourages people to adopt not to shop and to go to rescue organizations,” said Melissa Bacelar, the owner of the Wagmore.

Daisy stayed at the dog hotel for weeks before being picked up by Cyrus. Cyrus ended up falling in love and renaming her Kate Moss and made her part of the family. North Central firefighters couldn’t be happier their pup made it to Tinseltown.

“Kate Moss, I never imagined that the outcome could be as fantastic as it is and I’m so glad that you had found a forever home in general and I can’t imagine one any better. It’s like West Fresno to MTV Cribs,” said Captain Lucian Neely of North Central Fire District.

