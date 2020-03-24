North Carolina man arrested for coronavirus hoax at Walmart

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WIVB) – A 31-year-old North Carolina man is facing felony charges for falsely saying he has coronavirus.

In a Facebook live video that’s been viewed more than 500,000 times on YouTube, Justin M. Rhodes is seen walking through Walmart saying that he “definitely tested positive” for COVID-19 and showing very little regard for those around him touching items and saying “If I got it, you all got it”.

Police collaborated with local health officials and discovered Rhodes did not have coronavirus. He was arrested for Felony Perpetrating a hoax in a Public Building and Disorderly Conduct.

Rhodes is scheduled to appear in court on March 30.

