Non-profits asking school districts to get rid of police on campus and invest more in counselors

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — State Superintendent Tony Thurmond held a Zoom meeting Wednesday, outlining efforts to explore data on school police and the impacts it may have on students.

“To make sure that any police officer who is on campus is someone who wants to be on that campus and who has chosen to be there. Not just having been assigned,” said Thurmond.

Many non-profits in the Valley have been calling to get rid of police on school campuses for years.

Executive Director of Fresno Barrios Unidos, Ashley Rojas says it’s hard to keep police officers held accountable for their actions when they overstep their boundaries with students.

“Young people are without power on school campuses and officers hold a significant amount of power and when young people are abused by folks with more power, it is really hard to hold them accountable,” said Rojas.

According to a spokesperson with Fresno Unified School District, the district hired 26 officers from the Fresno Police Department to patrol their campuses and paying them more than $2.4 million to police their campuses in 2019.

“I think it is really important to know that the trauma from law enforcement is being branched into our school system by the school districts contract with Fresno PD,” said Rojas.

Rojas said their non-profit wants school districts to get rid of policing on campuses and instead invest in more counselors and mandate ethnic training for faculty and staff.

But, the call to have less officers on school campuses has done a complete 360 from just last year. When school shootings were making headlines across the country.

Fresno Mayor Elect Jerry Dyer says he understands the need for social change but believes safety should come first.

“Number one to keep children safe and be a deterrent and prevent anyone from coming on the campus and doing something like we have seen across our country,” said Dyer. “But, I also wanted them to be counselors, mentors, coaches for these kids and build positive relationships.”

Clovis Unified Superintendent Norm Anderson said though there is a nationwide effort to defund the police, the dangers posed by school shooters can’t be ignored.

“I think anytime there is a major instance of anywhere in the nation or anywhere in the world around schools and school shootings and those things it just reinforces the presence that our school officers have on our campus about preventing crime before it happens,” said Anderson.

On June 30th, Thurmond says they will have an open hearing examining data and research about police programs on school campuses.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.