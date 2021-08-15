Non-profit raising money to send 5-year-old Visalia girl battling cancer to Disneyland

TULARE COUNTY, California. (KGPE) – This past year has been full of doctors’ visits and treatments for a family in Visalia as their 5-year-old battles cancer.

A year ago, 5-year-old Kenzie was diagnosed with stage-4 high-risk metastatic neuroblastoma.

“Because of COVID, the hospitals have all had restrictions on allowing both caregivers to be there, so we’ve been separated for the better part of a year,” said Emily White, Kenzie’s mom.

Now, the non-profit ‘Campaign One at a Time’ is raising money to send Kenzie and her family to Disneyland, so they can make memories outside the hospital and Kenzie can meet all her favorite princesses.

“To have the opportunity to go somewhere together and to have an experience that’s not about cancer, it’s just about a family being together and making memories… It would be a pretty incredible thing to do,” White said.

Kenzie’s Disneyland fundraiser has reached about half of the $5,000 goal so far.

Any money that exceeds that will go to the non-profit’s dream bank to help more kids like Kenzie.

Her mom hopes sharing Kenzie’s story will also help bring awareness to childhood cancer and more support for research.

“More than anything, it’s the fact that only 4% of funding for cancer research goes to kids. She deserves so much more than that, they all deserve so much more than that,” said White.

Kenzie’s fundraising campaign is going on until August 28.

You can make a donation by visiting Campaign One at a Time’s website.