VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE) — A group of motorcyclists in Visalia revved their engines to celebrate a little boy’s special day Saturday.

Due to COVID-19, two-year-old Chase couldn’t have a traditional party. A non-profit called ‘the group’ organized a motorcycle parade. The riders rolled up to Chase’s home to wish him a Happy Birthday.

