Non-profit burglarized over the weekend; thefts leave with thousands of dollars meant for students

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE) – Thirty backpacks along with other items were stolen from one non-profit in Merced and each backpack was full of school supplies for students.

Monika Grasley is the director for Lifeline Community Development Corporation, the non-profit that was burglarized. She said when she first found out about the theft, she was very upset.

“Just angry at the world that we get to a point where people steal from small non-profits,” Grasley said.

Grasley said she first noticed something was off when she opened her storage pod and saw light coming through the back.

“I looked more carefully and then I looked up and there was a big light in the back of the pod,” said Grasley. “Somebody had gone through the back and had stolen a ton of supplies.”

Lifeline services hundreds of low income families around Merced County and among the items stolen were school supplies, older electronics, office supplies and other items totaling close to $2,000.

Grasley said she filed a police report and the non-profit is asking the public to hold off on making a donation until they secure a safe location to hold their donations.

