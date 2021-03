MOJAVE, Calif. (KGET) — Two pilots ejected safely as a jet used for flight test training crashed Friday near Edwards Air Force Base, authorities said.

The non-military aircraft, identified as an Impala MB-326 jet belonging to the National Test Pilot School, crashed at about 10:10 a.m. in an uninhabited area about 10 miles northwest of the base, according to Edwards officials.

The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified.