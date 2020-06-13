“Nobody is listening,” Black Lives Matter protests continue across Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — As protests continue across the country in support of the Black Lives Matter Movement, two demonstrations were held in Fresno on Friday, calling for change and justice for victims of police brutality.​

A rally outside Fresno City Hall exposing alleged police brutality within the Fresno Police Department, and demanding change.​

“We’re not out here just because we don’t have nothing better to do. We’re telling you that there’s corruption going on in Fresno and nobody is listening! Nobody is listening! Police are covering up stuff, planting guns on our children, planting dope in our community,” said organizer Rev. Dr. Floyd Harris Jr.

The protest also giving a voice to Fresno families whose loved ones have lost their lives at the hands of police.​

“In broad daylight, 3 p.m. in the day, him walking through a neighborhood to go see his daughters, and it’s not fair. No justice, no peace!” said protester Mary Neal.

There was also another demonstration on North Fresno. For the third week, protesters lined up on Alluvial Avenue to support the Black Lives Matter Movement.​

“We’re making a really strong statement in a predominantly-white section of town, and to see this many people turn out to stand along the road to say ‘black lives matter’ in this section of town, it really matters,” said Unitarian Universalist Church of Fresno, Rev. Tim Kutzmark.

Rev. Kutzmark says the reason they continue holding these protests is to keep pressure on the city council to negotiate with the Fresno State NAACP regarding their 10 demands.​

“There needs to be a public civilians looking at instances where police have used either deadly or aggressive force, so that it’s just not an internal review, but truly the community has a chance to have their eyes and ears on each and every instance.”​

Rev. Kutzmark says they plan to continue these Friday night protests here at the church for at least the next two weeks to call for change in a peaceful way.​

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.