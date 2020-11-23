‘No More Kids in Cages’ rally held in Fresno Saturday

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A “No More Kids in Cages” rally was held Saturday in Fresno.

Participants held banners and flags in support of children separated from their parents at the border. They say the issue has been too politicized and they’re asking for transparency on the policy.

“We just want to shine some light on some of the things in these detention centers. We came out here and united because a lot of the stuff that goes on in there, nobody really knows. So we want answers,” Fonzo, Rally Organizer.

Fonzo handed out flyers at the event to further spread the word and says he will keep speaking up on an issue he feels has been silenced.