No kid sleeps on the floor with Sleep in Heavenly Peace

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is hosting their bunk bed build Bunks Across America Event on June 12 at Lithia Subaru on Blackstone, June 12th at 8:30 am till 1:00 pm 

No skills or tools are necessary! Sleep In Heavenly Peace just needs volunteers to help build 30 bunk beds so 60 deserving kids can have a bed to call their own.  

They’re also accepting donations of NEW twin beddding (sheets, comforters for kids) pillows or NEW twin mattresses or monetary donations for the Fresno chapter at Lithia Subaru of Fresno on June 12, or contact Sleep in Heavenly Pease to donate at any time at 844.432.2337 ext. 5104.  

