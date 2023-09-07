FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Ten firefighters from Belgium are spending the week with the Fresno Fire Department.

“We have a small organization in Belgium that tries to bring firefighters to the U.S. to visit the fire department and to do some hands-on training, to do ride along to see how the job is done over here and to make a comparison on how we do it,” said Marc Opstal who is a Battalion Chief in Belgium.

This is the fourth visit for firefighters from Belgium. The first group visited in 1999.

Both Belgium and Fresno firefighters are learning from each other and exchanging ideas every day.

They discuss what they have in common and what makes things a little different back at home.

“One of the biggest differences is the way the fire stations are spread out throughout the city. we have less fire stations, longer response times, and we also don’t use fire engines as first responders,” said Chief Opstal.

One of the other biggest differences is the way firefighters in Belgium are received in their communities.

“The way people look upon the fire department is also a little bit different, they are more appreciated over here,” said Chief Opstal.

But despite these differences, the goal is the same.

“There’s no real big difference in the job,” said Chief Opstal. “There’s some differences in how you do the job but in the end, you have to go inside and put the fire out.”

Being able to gather around a table and share solutions that the other fire department might not have, sends everyone home with new ideas.

“They’re sharing things with us that actually as an American fire service I think we’re a little behind and one of those in particular is de-con of our equipment and personnel and the reduction of carcinogens,” said Lawrence French who is a Battalion Chief for the Fresno Fire Department.

Together the firefighters here in Fresno and the ones visiting from Belgium are improving the way fires are fought around the world.

“All of these folks that show up, they go to work, they put their gear on the rig and they respond to emergencies to the protected citizenry they serve and they are public servants, and your Fresno firefighters are the same way,” said Chief French.