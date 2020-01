BARSTOW, Calif. (AP) – A small earthquake has rattled the Southern California desert but there are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a temblor with a preliminary magnitude of 4.6 hit shortly after 7 p.m.

Friday. It was centered about 14 miles north of Barstow in San Bernardino County.

