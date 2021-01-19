No-cost recovery efforts to those impacted by Creek Fire

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – It’s been more than four months since the Creek fire broke out. It was declared at 100% containment just on Christmas eve and total damage reported is nearly 380,000 acres.

“Because of the significance of this fire and the impact that it’s had, the state recognized that it really needed to step up and do a little bit more to help out the people of Fresno County as well as Madera County,” said Nathan Magsig the Fresno County Supervisor for the 5th District.

The state-funded program provides structural debris removal, soil sampling, and an overall environmental review which must be done and cleared before property owners can rebuild.

“This is a no-cost program to property owners who have lost their properties in the Creek Fire and we’re talking about in many cases properties that can be 50 or 60 thousand dollars to clean up if the property owner had to shoulder that burden themself.”

Around 400 owners have signed up, but the Fresno County supervisor is urging the remaining others impacted to take advantage of the program that only has 14 days left to register.

“The impact of this fire will be long lasting, but this fire will not end up defining Fresno County in a negative way and I believe after we have rebuilt, we will find that we are a stronger community because we’ve worked together to get back on our feet.”

The cause of the Creek Fire is still under investigation and the no-cost debris removal process will go through the end of April this year. Click here for more information on how to sign up.