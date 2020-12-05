No cost COVID testing, tamale kit this weekend at Fresno City College

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Folks in Fresno will have a chance to get a free tamale kit along with no-cost COVID-19 testing on Saturday at Fresno City College.

A community health day event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those who attend will be able to receive free flu shots and a tamale kit with groceries for Fresno families for this holiday season.

“Due to impacts of COVID-19 our community’s food insecurity has grown,” said City Councilmember

Esmeralda Soria. “CARES Act funding through the City of Fresno has allowed programs such as Fresno Cares to provide free grocery distribution and at-home grocery delivery to our vulnerable seniors and others recommended to Shelter in Place”

Residents don’t need to pre-register and a free face mask will also be provided.