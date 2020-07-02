No charges to be filed against Fresno City Council President Miguel Arias, District Attorney says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County District Attorney will not file charges against Fresno City Council President Miguel Arias after an incident involving protesters at his home according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

According to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, because the incident happened at Arias’ residence within a gated community and involved people who were either uninvited or unescorted.

The prosecution must prove that Arias broke the law when trying to force protesters from his property.

After carefully reviewing all of the investigative reports, including the witness statements given at or near the time of the incident, as well as numerous videos that captured the confrontation in real-time, the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office has reached the legal conclusion that the prosecution cannot disprove that Mr. Arias used reasonable force to eject trespassers from the private residential property. As a result, battery charges will not be filed in this case. Fresno County District Attorney Office News Release

The release goes on to say that battery charges will not be filed in this case.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.