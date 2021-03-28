No. 11 UCLA beats ‘Bama 88-78 in OT to reach Elite Eight

UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (4) and Johnny Juzang (3) celebrate after beating Alabama 88-78 in overtime of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 17 points, hitting two big jumpers early in overtime, and No. 11 seed UCLA held to beat No. 2 seed Alabama 88-78 in overtime in a Sweet 16 showdown Sunday night.

The Crimson Tide forced the extra session when Alex Reese hit a 3-pointer just before the final buzzer of regulation.

The Bruins also got 17 points from Jules Bernard as they advanced to face No. 1 seed Michigan on Tuesday night for a spot in the Final Four. Jahvon Quinerly scored 20 points and John Petty Jr. had 16 for the Crimson Tide.