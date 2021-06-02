NFL pledges to halt ‘race-norming,’ review Black claims

FILE – This Sunday, Sept. 23, 2007, file photo shows Pittsburgh Steelers’ Najeh Davenport in Pittsburgh. The NFL on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, pledged to halt the use of “race-norming” — which assumed Black players started out with lower cognitive functioning — in the $1 billion settlement of brain injury claims and review past scores for any potential race bias. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The NFL is pledging to halt the use of “race-norming” in the $1 billion settlement of brain injury claims and to review Black claims for any potential race bias.

The practice had made it harder for Black players to show a deficit and qualify for an award.

Wednesday’s announcement comes after a pair of Black players filed a civil rights lawsuit over the practice and NFL families dropped 50,000 petitions at the federal courthouse in Philadelphia.

Lead players lawyer Christopher Seeger says he’s sorry for any pain caused to Black players. The average award for dementia tops $500,000.

A group of neuropsychologists is now studying the issue for the judge overseeing the settlement fund.