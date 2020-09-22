NFL fines 49ers’ head coach Kyle Shanahan for not wearing mask

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 20: Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during the second half of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 20, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has been fined for not wearing a mask during Sunday’s game, according to ESPN Insider Adam Schefter.

Schefter reports that the league is issuing $100,000 to the coach and another $250,000 to the team if the coach is seen not wearing a mask.

NFL fined three head coaches – – Denver’s Vic Fangio, Seattle’s Pete Carroll and SF’s Kyle Shanahan – $100,000 each for not wearing masks Sunday, and each of their teams another $250,000, sources told ESPN.



So that’s $1.05 million dollars in fines for not wearing masks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 22, 2020

The NFL sent out a memo to teams a week prior warning organizations if coaches didn’t comply with the leagues COVID-19 safety measures, teams would face consequences.

The league’s Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent stated, “The NFL-NFLPA gameday protocol, which reflects the advice of infectious disease experts, club medical staffs and local and state governmental regulations, requires all individuals with bench area access [including coaches and members of the club medical staff] to wear face coverings at all times.”

Vincent added, “Failure to adhere to this requirement will result in accountability measures being imposed against offending individuals and/or clubs. The face covering must be worn as designed so that it securely fits across the wearer’s nose and mouth to prevent the transmission of the virus.”

Latest Headlines: