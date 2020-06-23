Newsom’s face covering order won’t be enforced by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – As COVID-19 numbers continue to climb in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom reinforced the importance of wearing face coverings on Monday during his coronavirus briefing Monday.

The previous Thursday, Newsom issued a state-wide order requiring residents to wear face coverings:

In public indoor spaces

While interacting in public

When waiting for or taking public transportation

When seeking medical care

There are exemptions to the order, including children two years old and younger, people with certain medical conditions and disabilities, and others exemptions.

“The reason we are doing this is simple. Wearing face coverings saves lives,” Newsom said.

Newsom said he’s relying on local governments to enforce the order. However, Fresno County Sheriff deputies will not be enforcing it.

“We simply don’t have the resources to be able to do that type of work,” said Tony Botti with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Fresno County Department of Public Health has often highlighted the importance of wearing face coverings. Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig said he’s relying on the guidance of doctors and hopes people will comply.

“I think it’s important for us to do that right now, to comply, so when we are indoors, we do need to be wearing a mask,” Magsig said.

As sectors reopen, COVID-19 cases continue to increase.

In the last 14 days in California:

46,735 new COVID-19 cases (35.6% of all cases)

16% increase in hospitalizations

11% increase in ICU patients

“We are not out of the first wave of this virus,” Newsom said.

Fresno, Tulare, and Kings counties continue to be on the state’s targeted engagement list. On Monday, Fresno County reported 240 new cases.

Supervisor Magsig said the state agreed to do so in order to help the county reach its goal of conducting 1,500 tests per day.

“We need to continue to increase testing capability here and we also need to increase the contact tracers that we have,” he said.

