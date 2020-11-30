Newsom warns of stay-at-home order if COVID-19 trends continues

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – During his coronavirus briefing Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom said a Stay-At-Home order for parts of the state may be reinstated as virus cases surge.

Newsom said the state will need to “take drastic action, including a potential Stay-At-Home order for regions with concerning hospitalizations and ICU capacity.”

California state leaders project state wide ICU beds could be overfilled to 112% by early January.



CA is averaging 14,600+ cases per day over the last week, with a positivity rate of 6.2%.



"If these trends continue we are going to have to take much more dramatic action." — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) November 30, 2020

State officials said they will make the decision in the coming days on whether a stay-at-home order will be reinstated for counties in the purple tier.

There are currently 51 counties – which comprise most of the state – now in the purple tier.

NEW: Governor Gavin Newsom warns another Stay at Home order could be coming for PURPLE TIERED counties, which represents nearly the entire state.



He cites concern of hospitalization and ICU bed capacity.



State leaders say they'll decide in the next day or two. pic.twitter.com/ZVwyVczDSK — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) November 30, 2020

California state leaders project state wide ICU beds could be overfilled to 112% by early January.

At this time, the state is averaging 14,600+ cases per day over the last week, with a positivity rate of 6.2%.

In COVID-19 update, Governor Gavin Newsom warns

Hospitalizations in California, without any change of behavior, can nearly triple within a month.



He says the state projects it could have 78% of hospital beds statewide filled by Christmas eve. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) November 30, 2020

Newsom attended last week’s coronavirus briefing remotely after revealing he and his family were quarantining after three of his children were exposed to the coronavirus.

Dr. Mark Ghaly, California’s Health and Human Services secretary, also spoke during the Monday briefing and urged Californians to not gather with people outside their household for Thanksgiving.

But it seems the pandemic didn’t stop holiday travelers from reaching their destinations.

TSA reported 1,176,091 people screened in airport security nationwide on November 29.

While it’s the highest single-day total, hitting the one million traveler mark is not new this week.

The day before Thanksgiving, November 25, as well as November 22 and 20, were each busy travel days also totaling above one million people screened.