Newsom: Tulare County COVID-19 hot spot being monitored in real-time

News

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Gov. Gavin Newsom says he and his administration are monitoring what they call a new COVID-19 hot spot in Tulare County: Redwood Springs Healthcare Center in Visalia.

The center reported 10 of the 17 COVID-19 related deaths in Tulare County, and 156 of the overall 372 cases in the county.

On Thursday, Newsom revealed that his office is getting daily updates about Redwood Springs.

“Our sense of anxiety around hospitalization numbers, with the exception of today, not going down – just the rate of growth slowing down,” said Newsom. “But we are still seeing hot spots like in Tulare with a new nursing home and were are getting real-time updates across the state.”

Officials with the Tulare County Health and Human Services say Redwood Springs currently has no plans to evacuate the residents – but maintains that is an option as a last resort.

