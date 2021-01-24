Newsom expected to lift stay-at-home order in regions of the state, says CRA

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — KSEE24/CBS47 has obtained a letter sent from the California Restaurant Association to its members Sunday evening.

Saying in part, “Late this evening, senior officials of the Newsom administration informed us that the governor will announce tomorrow that the stay-at-home order will be lifted in all regions of the state.”

This information has not been confirmed by the state.

The letter says a formal announcement is expected on Monday.

All counties will go back to the tier system, sources say. Most will return to the purple tier— allowing the reopening of outdoor dining, indoor salons. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) January 25, 2021

Regions currently under the state stay at home order are the San Joaquin Valley, Bay Area, and Southern California.