Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 18, 2020

News
Posted: / Updated:

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) –  About 10 million qualifying Americans are still waiting on their stimulus payment, according to the latest numbers from the Internal Revenue Service. On Monday, the IRS announced that about 4 million of those will now be sent a debit card preloaded with the funds.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

THE NEW NORMAL: As we re-enter our communities, non-contact temperature screening will be waiting to greet us. WGN’s Dina Bair reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

COURT ON YOUTUBE: Normally, going to court means going to a big building in the city. These days, the courthouse is in your house. WOOD’s Barton Deiters reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

