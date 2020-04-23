Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 23, 2020

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – More than 4.4 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week as job cuts escalated across an economy that remains all but shut down, the government said Thursday.

Roughly 26 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the five weeks since the coronavirus outbreak began forcing millions of employers to close their doors.

Other stories in today’s show:

SUMMER & COVID-19: Harnessing the fast moving COVID-19 is challenging for researchers who are trying to connect the data as the deadly respiratory virus pushes forward. WTNH’s Jocelyn Maminta reports.

CRUISE REFUNDS: A lot of businesses were forced to close during the coronavirus pandemic, and most of them remain closed. Carnival Cruise Line was forced to cancel cruises, and thousands of people are still waiting on refunds for those canceled vacations. WKRG’s Cherish Lombard reports.

VIRAL POSTS: An Ohio man’s family is using his tragic death from coronavirus as a stern reminder to take the threat seriously. This after Facebook posts he wrote downplaying the outbreak went viral online. WCMH’s Kristine Varkony joins the conversation.

