News conference ahead of #VegasNYE; alternatives to avoid drunk and unsafe driving

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo and District Attorney Steve Wolfson held a news conference to discuss impaired, unsafe and distracted driving ahead of the #VegasNYE holiday.

The purpose of the event was to emphasize and to urge safe driving on New Year’s Eve. Wolfson made it clear that the city wants partygoers to have fun while being responsible for the choices made and thinking about the consequences of bad decisions.

Sheriff Lombardo reminded viewers that every year a fatality occurs during the New Year’s Eve celebration.

“DUI is a unique crime. It’s not made out of emotion, desperation or greed. It’s made out of ignorance,” said Sheriff Lombardo.

Lombardo referenced reports that 40 percent of all people celebrating New Year’s Eve will be over-intoxicated.

“That’s a big issue for me as a head law enforcement officer and for you as a community member. That is inexcusable with today’s resources available,” added Sheriff Lombardo.

Ahead of #VegasNYE, valley law enforcement agencies team up to remind drivers about the deadly consequences of driving under the influence. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/lOnXOWscfF — Hector Mejia (@hectormejianews) December 30, 2019

Attending the conference to advise the community to keep #VegasNYE safe were Nevada Highway Patrol Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Solow, North Las Vegas Police Chief Pamela Ojeda, Henderson Police Chief Thedrick Andres, Public Information Officer for the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, Andrew Bennett for Zero Fatalities, and Sandy Heverly of the Stop DUI organization who for 36 years has worked with families and victims who have suffered from impaired drivers.

“It’s a time to celebrate…but it is also a time to be safe and think about the choices we make,” said District Attorney Steve Wolfson.

"749 people will be killed or injured by midnight tonight. I hope viewers listen up and take heed to the lifesaving alternatives available to them," said Sandy Heverly, Stop DUI Organization. WATCH: https://t.co/oN0Fj9kZDs #8NN #VegasNYE News conference ahead of New Year's Eve pic.twitter.com/QppfJLRvnn — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) December 30, 2019

“By midnight tonight, 749 people will have been killed and injured in alcohol-related crashes,” said Sandy Heverly, Stop DUI Organization.

Officials encouraged the public to take advantage of alternatives available to unsafe and drunk driving such as slowing down, getting a ride from a friend who has not been drinking or scheduling a rideshare service.