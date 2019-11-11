New York Yankees sends an arrangement of sympathy flowers to Lemoore Police Dept.

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The New York Yankees sent the Lemoore Police Department an arrangement of sympathy flowers in honor of officer 31-year-old Jonathan Diaz.

He was shot and killed in early November by his friend, Ramiro Trevino Jr. while trying to defuse a domestic violence situation between Trevino Jr. and his girlfriend.

According to Yahoo Sports, the Yankees send flowers to police officers killed in the line of duty across the country. George Steinbrenner started a foundation in the early 1980s that supports the families of officers killed in the line of duty.

The sports team also attached a note that said, “With our deepest sympathies our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Diaz family and the family of the Lemoore Police Department.”

What an amazing gesture from a first class organization. Big thank you to the New York Yankees for their gift and support during this difficult time. Posted by Lemoore Police Department on Monday, November 11, 2019

