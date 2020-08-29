FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — There’s a new soul food restaurant in Fresno. Rhapsody’s restaurant held its soft opening on Friday.

The restaurant is located at 3209 W Shaw #105 Fresno, CA 93722

“I haven’t had any since I left Georgia on the last visit down there so i’m looking forward to grabbing some,” said customer Chris Milton.

The restaurant’s grand opening is planned for Sept. 4.

