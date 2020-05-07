New Sanger COVID-19 testing site to give access to rural communities

SANGER, California (KGPE) – More COVID-19 testing will soon be available to rural communities in Fresno County.

The Fresno County Department of Public Health announced the new site will open Monday at the Sanger Community Center.

It’s thanks to a partnership between the state and OptumServe, the same partnership behind the newly opened site at Fresno City College.

“Bringing this testing facility to the little old town, the city of Sanger, is actually pretty exciting for us,” said Sanger Mayor Frank Gonzales.

Gonzales said the new testing site can be used not only for Sanger residents but other small towns in rural Fresno County, making it a win for the entire region.

The testing site will be able to process up to 132 tests a day and deliver results in 48 hours, Fresno County Dept. of Public Health Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra said.

“I think it’s great. It gives a lot of people the opportunity to get tested who previously probably didn’t know where to go or probably couldn’t go because of safety issues,” said Sanger resident Israel Garcia.

The city of 25,000 people has the second highest number of confirmed cases in the county after Fresno, on Wednesday at 62 cases.

The county as a whole had 777 cases Wednesday.

“Some of the rural communities have different challenges than the urban communities, employers have different challenges than households, schools are different from hospitals, but all of us have different vulnerabilities when it comes to COVID-19,” said Dr. Vohra.

In Sanger, Mayor Gonzales said it’s difficult getting accurate public health information out to the mostly Spanish-speaking community.

“Some of the citizens, they don’t want to go to the doctor. They don’t want to get a test because they cant afford it, so getting that word out there and making sure people know this is going to be free, so come out and get your test done,” said Gonzales.

To get tested at the Sanger site, you must make an appointment.

Registration opens on Monday, May 11.

To register for an appointment online please visit here, or by calling 888-634-1123 for those without internet access.

The registration process does ask for insurance information, but is not required for uninsured and undocumented individuals.

Testing will be:

Open to the General Public

Free and covered by the State of California for uninsured and undocumented

By appointment Only, no walk-ins

Open Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Testing will be conducted by OptumServe

Test results take approximately 48 hours

Individuals do not need to be symptomatic to test

