New rapid testing site in Merced, to test at least 100 residents per day

MERCED Calif. (KSEE) — For the next 60 days, anyone in Merced County can register with Merced County Health Department and ask to be tested for COVID-19.

Salvador Sandoval is the Health Officer for Merced County of Public Health. He said there needs to be more wide spread testing.

“The purpose of the testing is to find out the extent of the coronavirus contagion in Merced,” said Sandoval.

Sandoval said this rapid testing is thanks to a partnership with the state of California and Optum Serve Health Services.

The city of Merced’s fair grounds was one of 80 sites chosen for this kind of rapid testing.

“When you do testing you find out just whats there because about 20% of people don’t have symptoms and many are early in their disease,” said Sandoval.

Sandoval said there is so much more to learn from the coronavirus and doing these rapid tests will help them fight the pandemic.

“Merced has been slower than the coastal areas and southern California,” said Sandoval. “We haven’t had the impact on our health resources. But this shouldn’t give us rounds for complacency because we are starting to see cases in the hospital.”

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.