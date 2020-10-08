New police station is the ‘crown jewel of southeast Fresno’

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Fresno’s new Southeast District police station was officially opened Wednesday with a virtual ribbon cutting.

Officers say the new facility is more than a decade in the making.

“It’s official, we have a new southeast policing district station,” said Capt. Anthony Martinez.

Officers are leaving the old 3,600 square foot station Cedar and Butler avenues, which opened in 1983. Back then, Fresno’s population was around 220,000.

Chief Andy Hall says the city has since grown – and so have the needs of the policing district.

“Today Fresno is over 535,000 people and the new building is over 10,200 square feet, almost triple of our current facility, so we’re excited to grow with Fresno and move into a new facility,” Hall said.

That new state-of-the-art facility is up the road from the old one, near Tulare and Argyle avenues. There are multiple conference rooms, offices, locker rooms, a gym, and secure parking.

Hall says southeast was the last district to receive an upgrade.

“All five policing districts have now been updated and we now have public counters at all of our facilities where people can go in and interact with police officers,” he said.

Funds for the new station were sourced through refinancing and other fiscal savings.

Fresno City Councilmember Luis Chavez says this is just the start of bringing his district and police together.

“This is the new crown jewel of southeast Fresno, I really see this station as being the hub of the community as we have our conversations about community-based policing,” Chavez said.

As soon as it’s safe to do so, Capt. Martinez says they hope to have an event at the new police station to let the neighborhood take a look around.

