New Mexico to allow gender-neutral sex designation on birth certificates

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KRQE) – New Mexicans who identify as transgender, nonbinary, and intersex can now confirm their gender on their birth certificates.

As of Tuesday, October 29, Senate Bill 20 provides a gender-neutral sex designation for those who identify as a gender other than male or female. New Mexico is the fourth state to include a gender-neutral sex designation on birth certificates. It’s also the eighth state to allow for the amendment of birth certificates through self-attestation.

The New Mexico Department of Health will implement the Vital Records Modernization Act beginning Tuesday, which was signed into law by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham earlier this year. Sen. Jacob Candelaria sponsored the bill.

Representatives from Equality New Mexico and the Transgender Resource Center of New Mexico will be taking a group of New Mexicans to the New Mexico Bureau of Vital Records Office to be the first to take advantage of the bill benefits at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.