New measures put in place to avoid spread of the virus in Mexico, no mustaches

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) — As Mexico eases COVID-19 restrictions, new measures are put in place to avoid the spread of the virus, including having beards.

Aside from making the use of masks mandatory and social distancing, authorities in Mexico are restricting people from having beards, mustaches, wearing ties and using jewelry which they say are reservoirs for the virus.

Mexico entered a new COVID-19 phase on Monday, reopening certain sectors of the economy under its new plan deemed the “new normal.”

Mining, construction and the “fabrication of transport equipment” like auto parts are now considered essential.

