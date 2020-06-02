New measures put in place to avoid spread of the virus in Mexico, no mustaches

News

by: CNN,

Posted: / Updated:
celebrity mustache 166785699-159532

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) — As Mexico eases COVID-19 restrictions, new measures are put in place to avoid the spread of the virus, including having beards.

Aside from making the use of masks mandatory and social distancing, authorities in Mexico are restricting people from having beards, mustaches, wearing ties and using jewelry which they say are reservoirs for the virus.

Mexico entered a new COVID-19 phase on Monday, reopening certain sectors of the economy under its new plan deemed the “new normal.”

Mining, construction and the “fabrication of transport equipment” like auto parts are now considered essential.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know