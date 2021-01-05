New Mayor of Fresno lays out first-year priorities after officially sworn in

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Former police chief Jerry Dyer is officially Fresno’s 26th Mayor after he was sworn into office Tuesday.

Tyler Maxwell was also sworn in as Fresno City Councilmember for District 4.

Their first challenge will be repairing the city following one of the worst years in Fresno’s history, including an economic collapse, a raging pandemic, and social unrest during a skyrocketing crime rate.

“Once I put my hand on the bible and raised my right hand,” said Dyer. “I started to feel the weight. The weight of the responsibility, the authority that goes with it.”

Dyer said his first order of business is working with Caltrans, the governor, and the California Highway Patrol to get the homeless population off the streets and into housing as part of a project called “Off-Ramp”

“The number of homeless population has increased dramatically,” said Dyer. “We have some plans in place to house them in our city and you are going to hear a lot more about them this week.”

Dyer’s other top priorities include cleaning up and revamping the neighborhoods, parks, and trails, attracting businesses to the city, and revitalization of downtown.

“Currently we have 3,000 people downtown,” said Dyer. “We need about 10,000 people to sustain that nightlife, that vibe in downtown. And we will be doing that.”

Maxwell said his first order of business is putting together legislation aimed at boosting the local economy.

“I’m working on a policy package called ‘Conserve Fresno’,” said Maxwell. “Getting people back to work and stimulating our local economy, which is always important but even more so now.”

Dyer took over from former Mayor Lee Brand, who served four years and didn’t run for re-election. Maxwell is taking over for Paul Caprioglio, who termed out.