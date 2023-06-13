MADERA, Calif. (KGPE) – Mike Schy and Bryson DeChambeau have been linked for more than two decades now.

“It’s funny when I was in Dallas with him (Bryson) a few weeks ago, he said, ‘hey, you need to write a book about me, because you’re the only one that really knows me,'” said Schy recently at Dragonfly Golf Club in Madera, where he runs his Mike Schy Golf Performance Institute.

DeChambeau, a Clovis East alum, has always done things his own way on the golf course and for years, helping him along that unique path was Schy, the former Fresno State golfer who has gone on to a very successful career as a teaching professional in the Central Valley.

Working with him as a teenager at Dragonfly, Schy, who is a bit of an outside-the-box thinker himself, helped DeChambeau implement the unique concept of single length irons and the one plane golf swing.



“Bryson, we pushed that early on,” says Schy. “That you’re different, and that’s a good thing.”

The two had some tremendous success together early in Bryson’s career.



Bryson won an NCAA individual title in 2015, and a few months after that, a U.S. Amateur Championship, with Schy serving as Bryson’s caddy for the Amateur.



“Golf, he loves the game, there’s no doubt about it,” says Schy about Bryson. “Sometimes he doesn’t like playing as much, he loves the quest.”

And about four years into his professional career, that quest saw Bryson and Schy drift away from each other a little bit, as Bryson began experimenting again, adding some serious muscle in a quest for more distance.

Bryson even began competing in some long drive competitions.



“He went into the long drive stuff,” says Schy. “That was always something for me that was a struggle.”

The decision to get massively bigger paid off early on for the new bulked-up Bryson, who won the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot, and reached as high as No. 4 in the world rankings in May of 2021.



But according to Schy, the intense focus on adding driving distance might have detracted from his overall game, especially when it came to his wedges.



“I think he realized that rabbit hole hurt him a little bit in a sense,” says Schy.

Add in some injury issues for DeChambeau, and by the beginning of last summer, Bryson was in a prolonged slump, and seemed a little lost on the golf course.



But after signing on for some big money with LIV Golf, he decided to make some drastic changes, and spent this past offseason changing his body.



“You can see, he’s leaned out, he looks really good, he looks healthy,” says Schy.

And at the urging of his manager, Bryson also reconnected with his former childhood teacher, picking Schy’s brain about what had made them so successful together.



“Probably that first phone call was like an hour and 45 minutes, which was great,” says Schy. “And now we talk almost every day.”

Schy says his role is not as Bryson’s coach this time around, but more of a friend and sounding board.



“We love talking about golf and the golf swing, and the ways to make it better, and perform under the gun,” says Schy.

The rekindled relationship seems to be helping because Bryson has finished in the top ten in his last two LIV Golf events, and finished tied for fourth at the PGA Championship in May, his best result in any professional tournament in nearly two years.



“Bryson had great numbers at the PGA Championship,” says Schy. “So his view is ‘I want to hit it a long ways, but I want to hit it in play.'”

Of course, with these two mad scientists once again collaborating, don’t be surprised if these two continue to come up with fresh ideas for how to improve DeChambeau’s game.

Schy says right now, they are working with Sportsbox AI technology, which takes 2D videos and turns them into 3D information you can analyze on your phone.

“We would do some 3D analysis which is really kind of cool, with some artificial intelligence, so that’s the future,” says Schy. “Your body is scanned on your phone and AI picks that up, and starts learning about you and what you do. And gives you actual measurements of certain key factors, let’s say, chest rotation, or pelvis rotation, or whatever.”

Schy says DeChambeau is enjoying the lighter schedule offered by the LIV tour, with only 14 events on the schedule in 2024, and has embraced the team concept of LIV, where Bryson is the captain of Crushers GC.

“There is something there on the team thing,” says Schy. “You can certainly see it within the players. They enjoy having the support from each other.”

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan had previously said no LIV golfers would ever be allowed to play on the PGA Tour again, but it is unclear now what the golf future will be like for LIV and DeChambeau, after the news last week of the partnership being created between the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed league.

Schy doesn’t see DeChambeau, who signed a deal with LIV reportedly worth around $125 million last June, playing more than 20 events a year going forward, so even if he were eventually allowed back on the PGA Tour, it is unclear if he would play in any regular PGA Tour events. The four majors are not controlled by the PGA Tour.

Bryson was back home in the Valley for three days earlier this month, and spent some time with Schy at Dragonfly.

Along with Schy and Bryson’s mother Jan, Bryson is helping to support a new junior golf circuit in the Central Valley named after his father.

Schy is spearheading the launch of the “Jon DeChambeau Memorial Junior Tour Central Valley,” a new junior tour featuring affordable, 36-hole, two-day events for elite 12-to-18 year-olds.

“Jon loved junior golf,” said Schy. “When I talked to Bryson about it, I said, ‘do you want your name on it?’ The first thing Bryson said, ‘nope, let’s put my dad’s name on it.'”

Central Valley teaching professional Mike Schy talks about the plans for the “Jon DeChambeau Memorial Junior Tour Central Valley.”

They are planning to stage three tournaments this season, with the first happening June 24th and 25th at Madera Country Club, with hopes of eventually having ten events on the calendar each year.



“I foresee maybe, him here in this community doing some great things,” says Schy about Bryson, who has a permanent residence in Dallas. “He likes coming back home and mom’s here. Mom’s not leaving, so that’s a good thing. And we’re here, his manager and assistant is here, and so, this is family around here, and hopefully, we’ll see him more often. It’d be good for the community and good for him.”

And although it has been awhile since Bryson lifted a professional trophy, sometimes it is easy to forget that he is still only 29 years old, and still has a bunch of prime golfing years left.



“You’ve not seen the best (golf from Bryson),” said Schy, who will be with Bryson at this week’s U.S. Open at the Los Angeles Country Club, “and potentially it’s coming.”