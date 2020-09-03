New housing development headed to Fresno’s Tower District

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — City leaders and community members moved to revitalize Fresno’s Tower District Wednesday.

They broke ground on what they said is the first new construction project for the area in more than a decade.

Luis Maya lives across the street from Granville Homes’ new housing project called The District. He said he’s excited to see some investment in the area.

“Especially a corner like that. I think almost anyone that’s coming into The Tower is coming down this street, especially on that corner, and it’s always kind of a bummer to see it empty,” he said.

Fresno council president Miguel Arias represents the area at Van Ness and Alhambra avenues where the apartments are going up. He said it’s been more than ten years since the Tower District has seen any new housing and the site has been unused even longer.

“It’s been an empty lot for decades. The most activity it’s received in the last 25 years is campaign signs,” he said.

The District will have 18 one bedroom apartments with luxury features, priced at the current market rate.

Granville president Darius Assemi said tenants in other properties have been asking for this.

“Can you build a project close to the Tower District so that we can dine and be entertained and not have to drive back,” he said.

The hope is a young professional crowd is drawn in by the appeal of walking to restaurants, shops and nightlife and the area is re-energized.

“That’s always been a struggle here to is who comes first, do the businesses come in first? Or does interest come in first? I think with this you’ll have that interest here so I think it’ll make it a little easier for businesses to want to invest here, and kind of get that ball rolling,” Maya said.

This project is expected to be completed in about 12 to 14 months, but they’re expected to fill up before they open. People who are interested are encouraged to join an interest list now.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.