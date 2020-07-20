New guidelines released for reopening of hair salons, barbershops outdoors

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday announced the release of updated guidelines that would allow personal care services to reopen outdoors during the coronavirus pandemic.

The update guidelines applies to personal care services including:

Personal care that requires touching a client’s face

Waxing

Esthetic

Skin care

Cosmetology

Nail services

Massage therapy (in non-healthcare settings)

At this time, electrology, tattooing, and piercing services are not permitted in outdoor settings.

To operate outdoors, services must be conducted under a tent, canopy, or other sun shelter as long as no more than one side is closed, allowing sufficient outdoor air movement.

Additionally, salons should not perform a service that would require a customer to have to go inside the business.

Face coverings must also be required.

There are now 33 of 58 California counties on the state’s COVID-19 watch list:

According to the governor, there has been a 12% increase in ICU admissions over the past 14 days, and a 16% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the same period.

Last week, Newsom revealed strict guidelines for schools to reopen in California, making it unlikely that the vast majority of districts will have classroom instruction in the fall as the pandemic surges.

The guidelines will apply to both public and private schools, as well as those on the state’s COVID-19 watch list.

