New fund will help non-profits stretched thin by the pandemic

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — Fresno Mayor-elect Jerry Dyer launched the GiveHelpNow campaign Thursday to help non-profits that have been providing shelter, food and other services to those who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The campaign will go on through the month of April. Dyer adds five local business leaders — who wished to remain anonymous — will match donations up to $500,000. That means $1 million could be raised.

Marjaree’s Birthday Soireé is one of the biggest fundraising events for the Marjaree Mason Center.

This year’s event, though, was one of the first canceled events in Fresno because of COVID-19.

Government funding doesn’t even cover half of the center’s costs.

“We heavily rely on philanthropy in order to keep our shelter operations open — as well as our crisis response — which, we commit to doing 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” said Nicole Linder, the center’s executive director.

The center is one of the many in the area being pushed beyond its limits because of the crisis. The Poverello House, the Fresno Rescue Mission and the Central California Food Bank have all seen an influx of new clients in the last few weeks.

Andy Souza, CEO of the Central California Food Bank, said 30% of people they’ve helped recently are brand new clients.

“These are families and these are individuals that a month ago would have never dreamed they’d be standing in our lines,” Souza said.

Seeing the high demand and little resources, Dyer and his team created the GiveHelpNow campaign as a way to say thank you to these non-profits. The fund will not only help non-profits in the city, either, it’ll help organizations throughout Fresno County.

“We can’t wait for federal assistance. We can’t wait for states to come to our aid. We have to come together as a community and help these organizations today,” Dyer said.

While the goal right now is $1 million, Dyer believes the community will go beyond that.

“If that happens, then we’re going to sit down and reassess,” he said. “Maybe try to go out and locate some additional matching funds from some big donors.”

The money will be distributed to non-profits in early May. You can click here for the campaign’s website, which has information on how you can donate by mail as well.