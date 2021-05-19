New Fresno Unified school to be named after local philanthropists

FRESNO, California. (KGPE) – Fresno Unified School District trustees have chosen a name for a new alternative school in south Fresno.

The trustees decided to name the campus near 10th Street and Ventura Avenue after philanthropists Francine and Murray Farber.

The board approved a motion to name several buildings on the campus after the other name suggestions that were submitted. Those names will have to be approved at the next school board meeting.

But if it stands, the administrative building would be named after Fresno Unified Administrator Dolphas Trotter, who died in 2019.

The Early Learning Center will be named after American labor leader, Dolores Huerta.

The CTE building to be named after world renowned journalist Roger Tatarian, who passed in 1995.

Many of the Armenian community and trustee Terry Slatic advocated for Tatarian at the meeting, arguing that he grew up in the area and that there currently aren’t any district schools named after Armenians, despite the fact that the city’s population is 7% Armenian.

But others on the board believe the right decision to stop the division and honor several names.

“We have the schools named after white, black, brown people, males females but somehow we don’t have one named after an Armenian person,” said Slatic.

Fresno Unified trustee Keshia Thomas says the focus should be on the students, not the name of the school.

“I don’t care who is named after what I really don’t care all I care that we come together as a people and try to get along for the sake of these kids and last but not least just like we are fighting for these buildings, we need to be fighting for our kids on campuses,” said Thomas.

While the name of the campus has been approved, the names of the buildings on the campus won’t be decided until the next board meeting.