New Fresno City program aims to prevent youth drownings

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – The City of Fresno is offering free swimming lessons to qualifying children under 18 at City owned and contracted pools.

The initiative is available thanks to a $100,000 resolution sponsored by council members Esmeralda Soria and Luis Chavez.

“We just wanted to make sure our young children and teenagers had access to a swimming pool and to lessons,” said Luis Chavez. “As you know, we’ve had an increase in drownings recently and we know that this is gonna be helpful.”

Chavez said it was a request from valley families as temperatures started rising, and as many were looking for summer activities after facing the coronavirus lockdown for more than a year. There are a couple thousand spots available, he said, and the criteria to qualify is simple.

“Over 90% of the children that we serve qualify for free and reduced lunches in our school districts, so all of those children would essentially qualify for free swim lessons,” the City Council President explained.

Summer sessions are available through August 13th. The City expects to offer sessions every summer.

To sign up, or for more information, visit the City of Fresno’s website.