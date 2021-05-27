New fire station in foothills opened by Fresno County Fire

PRATHER, California (KGPE) – Fresno County Fire is now permanently staffing Fire Station 74, located just south of the community of Prather on Skylan lane and Highway 168.

“Previously, this station was staffed with paid call firefighters which meant that firefighters would respond from their residences to the fire station, pick up equipment and then go to the emergency thereafter,” said Battalion Chief Dan Urias of Fresno County Fire.

Having this added location helps firefighters respond to emergencies quicker.

“Where prior, we did not have that ability. We’d have to wait for an engine coming from Millerton station or from Sanger or Clovis to drive up to the foothills and provide that level of service.”

Two professional firefighters stay on site at the station and Urias said although it may not seem like a lot, any additional resource helps.

“You know, those two firefighters could keep a fire that would otherwise get larger, they could keep it small. Having those bodies with a quick response to some of the wildland areas could really make a huge difference.”

There are temporary living quarters on site that staff plan to renovate in the coming months, but the chief says the station is here to stay with a dedicated fire engine targeting specific hot spots.

“Fresno County Engine 74 will remain stationary and protect the community of Prather, Auberry, indefinitely. It’s not a resource that travels, it’s a resource that’s gonna stay here and be able to provide that service 24/7.”