New fire marshal at Hanford Fire Department making history

News

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE) — A new fire marshal in the valley at  Hanford Fire Department is making history. The fire marshal position has always been filled by a man but now a woman is taking the title for the first time.

Christy Whittington, the new fire marshal at the Hanford Fire Department is going around the city of Hanford inspecting firework stands.

“My job is to educate and enforce the California fire code and to delicate inspections and supervise and I also do inspections myself,” Whittington said.

Whittington says she does not have a background in firefighting, However, her husband is a firefighter and she’s volunteered with Kern County burn survivors and has a passion for fire prevention.

“I started with fire prevention classes about a year and a half ago at Bakersfield college and started California fire state marshal classes probably about a year ago,” Whittington said.

Whittington is now the first woman in 130 years to take on the title at the Hanford Fire Department.

Whittington currently lives in Bakersfield and commutes to Hanford, as she started her new career two weeks ago.

“It’s great to be out in the community and educate them on life safety,” Whittington said.

She says shes now inspiring other women to take on the male-dominated field and even started an internship program at the Hanford fire department.

“I feel it’s a great change and we need to see more women out here, and i feel women can do the same job any man can and I’m here and excited to be with Hanford fire department, it’s a great organization,” she said.

The Hanford fire department says they do have intern positions available for fire inspectors.

