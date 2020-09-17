New evacuation warnings, livestock accommodations for SQF complex fire

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE) — The SQF Complex Fire, which includes the Castle Fire and Shotgun Fire in Tulare County, has burned 114,320 acres and is 12% contained as of Wednesday.

New evacuation warnings were issued Wednesday afternoon for Silver City and Mineral King, with mandatory evacuation orders still in place for many areas, including Ponderosa, South Fork and Cedar Slope.

“We can’t replace a life. We can rebuild a cabin,” said CAL Fire spokesperson Toni Davis. “It’s sad and it’s terrible and I know, I know how it goes, but, at the same time, the best that we can do is tell you guys, ‘Get out.’”

Fire officials say people in areas still under warnings should start packing and prepare to leave, especially if they have livestock.

“When you have a large ranch, and I mean they may have 100 heads of cattle or more, and they’re spread out, that’s 6000 acres. I’ve got a friend that lives up there, and they’ve got cattle all over the place. That takes time,” said Davis.

With at least 100 structures destroyed so far, evacuated residents are not alone in their concern.

Davis says they have at least six or seven people working the fire who actually have cabins in Cedar Slope themselves, and many of them don’t know if those homes are still standing.

“It’s impacted a lot of folks around here, not just fire personnel, it’s everybody. They’ve all got their memories up there that is affecting them right now because they want to know,” said Davis.

People evacuating with livestock and take them to the Woodlake Rodeo grounds or Porterville Fairgrounds.

If you had to leave livestock behind when you evacuated, you can fill out this form with Tulare County Animal Services to coordinate their care.

