New electric rideshare program ‘REV-UP’ in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Inspiration Transportation announced on Monday the launch of REV-UP, a rural electrical vehicle utilization project — its new electric rideshare program available for residents in rural unincorporated communities in Fresno County.

The project is in partnership with the Fresno County Rural Transit Agency (FCRTA); it will offer $5 round-trip rides in all-electric 2020 Chevy Bolts.

“My hope is that REV-UP will inspire residents to utilize electric vehicles not only for the reliability, cost, and time-saving benefits, but also for the long-term improvements to our air quality and our community’s overall health,” said Matthew Gillian, founder of Inspiration Transportation.

The pilot program will launch in West Park on Oct. 5 and will extend to other rural communities including Biola in the coming months, officials say.

The rideshare will be available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is on a first-come, first-serve basis for West Park residents needing transportation into the Fresno-Clovis metropolitan area.

“The TCC process was an eye-opening experience for me, and my goal is to make sure the funds we use go directly into the community so Fresno’s most underserved residents can experience the tangible benefits of our services,” Gillian said.

Rides can be requested by calling 1-800-425-1524. For more information on Inspiration Transportation and its services, please visit www.itransportev.com or email iTransportEV@gmail.com

