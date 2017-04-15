New details about murdered security guard

Monument Security officials say the unarmed security guard shot and killed late Thursday night outside a Fresno Motel 6 was their employee, 25-year-old Carl Williams. His coworkers say he was a respected leader who liked to laugh and was always smiling. Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer says investigators are closing in on the suspect connected to the murder. 

