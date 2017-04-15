New details about murdered security guard

Monument Security officials say the unarmed security guard shot and killed late Thursday night outside a Fresno Motel 6 was their employee, 25-year-old Carl Williams. His coworkers say he was a respected leader who liked to laugh and was always smiling. Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer says investigators are closing in on the suspect connected to the murder.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.