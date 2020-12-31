New community center named after Fresno City Councilmember unveiled

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A new community center was unveiled in northeast Fresno Wednesday, named after outgoing Fresno City Councilmember Paul Caprioglio.

“The naming of this community center is beyond my wildest dreams,” said Caprioglio before unveiling the multi-generation center.

The center will serve as a lasting legacy of Caprioglio’s dedication to the city and to those in District 4.

“You don’t do this for people giving you recognition but you do it this because you want to serve, give back to your community, you want to make it better the day you are here than it was the day before you were here,” Caprioglio added.

The center will have a gym, educational programs, after-school programs, activities for seniors, and more. It is expected to be complete by the summer of 2021. An opening date is pending due to the pandemic.

After years of being in the city council, Caprioglio finally achieved his goal of having a community center in District 4.

“He was the advocate for everything that went on in District 4,” said Mayor Lee Brand. “From splash pads to parks to multi-gen centers and the multigenerational center as anyone in the city knows was an ongoing 4-year effort and would not be here if it weren’t for Paul and his advocacy for his district.”