New clean-up program aims to make Fresno highways litter-free

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The city of Fresno has officially launched its Highway Litter Abatement Pilot Program, a program aimed at cleaning up Fresno’s highways.

“This will be all year long, every Monday through Friday and finishing all four state highways within one month,” said Scott Mozier, the public works director with the city of Fresno.

The program was approved by City Council in July 2019.

The city hired the company Landscape Maintenance of America as its contractor, and crews with the company officially started on Monday with cleaning up part of Highway 99.

Mozier said four highways are part of this program: 41, 99, 168 and 180. All of them will be cleaned each month, and the process goes through a rotating basis.

Whether it’s residents driving on their highways or people passing through the city who are noticing, the trash on the side of the freeways is hard to miss.

“We all travel through the highways, we all see the disgraceful conditions that they’re under,” said District 6 Councilman Garry Bredefeld.

Finally, the city is taking action.

On Tuesday, yellow bags full of trash were lined up along part of Highway 99 between Herndon and Clinton. Those yellow bags were being picked up by a work truck.

“It really is a community benefit to see the litter removed and community beautified,” Mozier said.

The program costs $400,000 and is funded by Caltrans, the Fresno County Transportation Authority and the city of Fresno.

“I hope to see within months a real difference, I hope we all see a lot of the highways starting to look much better, the filth and dirt, the garbage picked up,” Bredefeld said.

The contract with the company is one year long, but the city has the option of renewing it for another year.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.