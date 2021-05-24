New cannabis company set to bring more jobs and revenue to Lemoore area

LEMOORE, California. (KGPE) – A new cannabis operation in Lemoore is set to bring additional revenue and jobs to the area.

California Cannabis Company opened for business Monday and held a ribbon-cutting for its delivery service, cultivation, processing, manufacturing, and distribution operation.

“Lemoore has made it a very unique place to be and to do business because they’re so receptive to having an industry that historically has been clandestine to have a stigma around it,” Dave Moeck, part of the company’s leadership team, said.

The company unveiled its first 10,000 square foot greenhouse and has plans for more in the works. Moeck said they’re developing 15 acres with 250,000 square feet of cultivation, along with facilities to process and manufacture product

“It’ll create a bunch of jobs here in the city of Lemoore. We are exclusively hiring Lemoore residents to work here at our campus. At full build-out we’ll have over 50 jobs, well-paying jobs, good-paying jobs,” he said.

The facility will have 24-hour security along with round-the-clock live video feeds. It is now delivering in Fresno, Kings, and Tulare counties.

Moeck said the current and previous city leaders were instrumental in getting the operation going.

“It’s been a long process. There’s been hoops to jump through, but this is a very regulated market, it’s a very regulated industry and the city of Lemoore has been wonderful in getting us to a point where we’re able to have this facility open,” he said.