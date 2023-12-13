FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Shannon Douglass has been elected the new president of the California Farm Bureau

Douglass is a farmer from Glenn County and has previously served three terms as the California Farm Bureau’s First Vice President.

Douglass is the first woman to serve as president of the organization since it was founded in 1919.

She succeeds Jamie Johansson who served as president for three terms.

In addition to role at the Farm Bureau, Douglass also co-founded CalAgJobs, a website that lists employment opportunities in ag.