New brewery opens at Fresno’s River Park

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – With a goal of opening Black Friday, Barrelhouse Brewing Company is now open across from the Edwards IMAX Cinema at Fresno’s River Park Shopping Center.

It’s not only working on the inside of the space but installing floor-to-ceiling garage doors on the outside.

It’s the fourth Central California location for Barrelhouse Brewing Company owner – and Lemoore native – Jason Carbalho.

“We’ll be able to have an outdoor heated space that’s even larger than we originally planned so as things open up we’re going to allow people inside.

Although the brewery will not serve food, Carbalho says guests are welcome to bring food from surrounding establishments,

“Patrons can bring in food from outside restaurants no problem.  We are also partnering with The Hangar next door, behind us. You’ll have a QR code at your table, scan it, Order your food on your smartphone and they’ll bring it directly to your table.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.