New biological opinions to deliver more Delta water to farms

Biological opinions from three federal agencies outline new ways to operate the Central Valley Project and State Water Project, meant to both help Delta species and deliver more water.

The potential to deliver more water to Valley farms and communities south of the San Joaquin Delta comes through efforts to better the health of species like the Delta smelt.

Habitat and hatcheries will assist the recovery of the smelt. The fish will be monitored and water pumped on a flexible schedule, rather than on a fixed calendar. This is meant to provide more opportunities to deliver water while also avoiding trapping fish in the pumps.

Ryan Jacobsen / Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Jacobsen says, “This process actually several years in the making. It actually started in President Obama’s administration toward the end of it. It really became accelerated last year when the president signed the memorandum in Arizona.”

The new opinions look at what happens if species like the Delta smelt are made healthier through creation of hatcheries and habitat in the Delta.

The fish will be monitored and pumping allowed at times when they won’t be harmed. It marks a change since the last opinions in 2009.

California Farm Water Coalition president Bill Diedrich says, “Opportunities to pump that water out restricted on a calendar basis have been very restricting.”

Diedrich farms land in both Fresno and Madera counties. He says, “It’s going to be better for the species. And if it’s better for the species, in the long term it’s going to be better for the water supply.”

Jacobsen says, “Over the course of the last decade what we’ve done so far has not worked in the Delta recover species.”

The opinions cite many factors impacting the health of species like the Delta smelt including habitat, food, temperature and contaminants in proposing the habitat and hatcheries.

Jacobsen hopes Californians see the new opinions as a win-win. “It’s going to hopefully be better for the recovery of the species up there. As well as hopefully additional or better water allocations than what we’ve seen in the past decade.”

We reached out to several environmental groups active in Delta water debates in the past. None have yet responded.

The overall plan includes spending 1.5 billion dollars over 10 years to enhance science, restore habitat and conserve hatcheries.